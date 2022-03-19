RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Latest updates | Russia presses forward in Ukraine | Robotic pets for Ukrainian kids | Putin rallies troops during speech | How to help
Home » College Basketball » Oklahoma squares off against…

Oklahoma squares off against Saint Bonaventure in NIT matchup

The Associated Press

March 19, 2022, 2:22 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (21-9, 12-5 A-10) at Oklahoma Sooners (19-15, 7-11 Big 12)

Sunday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Oklahoma Sooners and Saint Bonaventure Bonnies meet in the National Invitation Tournament.

The Sooners are 7-11 against Big 12 opponents. Oklahoma is 9-5 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 14.0 turnovers per game.

The Bonnies’ record in A-10 play is 12-5. Saint Bonaventure ranks third in the A-10 scoring 33.6 points per game in the paint led by Osun Osunniyi averaging 9.3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Umoja Gibson is averaging 12.9 points for the Sooners. Jordan Goldwire is averaging 8.3 points over the last 10 games for Oklahoma.

Kyle Lofton is averaging 12.9 points, 5.8 assists and 2.1 steals for the Bonnies. Jalen Adaway is averaging 11.6 points and 3.5 rebounds while shooting 45.9% over the past 10 games for Saint Bonaventure.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sooners: 5-5, averaging 72.6 points, 32.5 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.6 points per game.

Bonnies: 8-2, averaging 66.3 points, 24.7 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 7.4 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

Pandemic relief oversight sheds new light on persistent gaps in federal spending data

VA EHR rollout increased 'risks for errors' in veteran health care, watchdog warns

VA seeks higher pay caps for more health care workers to address high turnover rates

After 40 years of service, Vogel offers ways to make federal IT better

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up