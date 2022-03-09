RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Deadly attack on hospital | Europe wonders about next target | House OKs ban on Russian oil | How to support Ukraine
Ohio plays Ball State in MAC Tournament

The Associated Press

March 9, 2022, 2:42 AM

Ball State Cardinals (14-16, 9-10 MAC) vs. Ohio Bobcats (23-8, 14-6 MAC)

Cleveland; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Ohio Bobcats and Ball State Cardinals meet in the MAC Tournament.

The Bobcats are 15-2 on their home court. Ohio is 1-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Cardinals are 9-10 in MAC play. Ball State is fifth in the MAC scoring 74.6 points per game and is shooting 44.5%.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Bobcats won 87-63 in the last matchup on Feb. 2. Jason Carter led the Bobcats with 18 points, and Jalen Windham led the Cardinals with 17 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mark Sears is averaging 19.4 points, 5.8 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.7 steals for the Bobcats. Ben Vander Plas is averaging 12.2 points over the last 10 games for Ohio.

Luke Bumbalough is shooting 36.2% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Cardinals, while averaging 11.1 points. Payton Sparks is averaging 12.1 points and 7.9 rebounds over the last 10 games for Ball State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 5-5, averaging 67.7 points, 27.4 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 37.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points per game.

Cardinals: 4-6, averaging 67.4 points, 32.7 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points.

