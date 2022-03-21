Ohio and Abilene Christian square off in CBI Tournament matchup

Abilene Christian Wildcats (24-10, 11-7 WAC) vs. Ohio Bobcats (25-9, 14-6 MAC) Daytona Beach, Florida; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EDT BOTTOM…

Abilene Christian Wildcats (24-10, 11-7 WAC) vs. Ohio Bobcats (25-9, 14-6 MAC)

Daytona Beach, Florida; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Ohio Bobcats and Abilene Christian Wildcats square off in the College Basketball Invitational.

The Bobcats have gone 14-6 against MAC teams. Ohio averages 73.7 points and has outscored opponents by 6.4 points per game.

The Wildcats’ record in WAC action is 11-7. Abilene Christian ranks sixth in the WAC allowing 66.5 points while holding opponents to 43.3% shooting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ben Vander Plas is shooting 33.9% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Bobcats, while averaging 14.1 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.8 steals. Mark Sears is shooting 38.0% and averaging 13.3 points over the past 10 games for Ohio.

Airion Simmons is shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc with 1.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, while averaging 11.8 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.5 steals. Makhi Morris is shooting 46.2% and averaging 10.2 points over the last 10 games for Abilene Christian.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 5-5, averaging 65.0 points, 33.7 rebounds, 8.4 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 39.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.0 points per game.

Wildcats: 7-3, averaging 70.0 points, 26.4 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 9.1 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points.

