Ohams leads Fordham past George Washington 70-66

The Associated Press

March 5, 2022, 6:13 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Chuba Ohams matched his career high with 23 points plus 16 rebounds as Fordham narrowly defeated George Washington 70-66 on Saturday.

Darius Quisenberry had 18 points for Fordham (15-15, 8-10 Atlantic 10 Conference), which earned its fourth consecutive home victory. Josh Colon-Navarro added 13 points. Rostyslav Novitskyi had three blocks.

Brayon Freeman had 17 points for the Colonials (12-17, 8-9). Brendan Adams added 12 points. Joe Bamisile had 11 points.

James Bishop, whose 17 points per game coming into the contest led the Colonials, had only eight points on 3-of-12 shooting.

The Rams evened the season series against the Colonials. George Washington defeated Fordham 64-55 on Jan. 30.

