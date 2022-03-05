CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. school board to lift mask mandate | Masking accommodations for at-risk students in Va.? | Smithsonian to end mask mandate | Latest COVID-19 cases
Odigie carries Troy past Little Rock 69-62 in Sun Belt

The Associated Press

March 5, 2022, 6:42 PM

PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) — Efe Odigie recorded 16 points and 11 rebounds to lead fourth-seeded Troy to a 69-62 win over No. 12-seed Little Rock in the Sun Belt Conference tournament quarterfinals on Saturday.

Duke Deen had 15 points for Troy (20-10). Kieffer Punter added 10 points.

Nikola Maric had 18 points and nine rebounds for Arkansas-Little Rock (9-19). Jordan Jefferson added 17 points.

