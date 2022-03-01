CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Frederick lifts mask mandate | COVID cases, deaths fall globally | Study: Booster helps protect kids against omicron | Free child-size KN95 masks | Latest COVID-19 cases
Home » College Basketball » Oakland tops short-handed IUPUI…

Oakland tops short-handed IUPUI 69-58 in Horizon tourney

The Associated Press

March 1, 2022, 10:30 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

OAKLAND, Mich. (AP) — Jamal Cain scored 17 points and Jalen Moore had 16 points, nine assists and seven rebounds as Oakland defeated IUPUI 69-58 in the first round of the Horizon League tournament on Tuesday night.

Blake Lampman had 14 points for Oakland (20-11).

B.J. Maxwell had 15 points for the Jaguars (3-26). Boston Stanton III added 13 points. Nathan McClure had 12 points and eight rebounds.

IUPUI only had five players available for the game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

MSPB regains quorum after 5 years, but faces daunting backlog

Pentagon Reservation workers no longer need masks

Mathias to become the 8th CIO in last 7 years at HHS

FEMA working to improve diversity, stability of workforce

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up