CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. school board to lift mask mandate | Masking accommodations for at-risk students in Va.? | Smithsonian to end mask mandate | Latest COVID-19 cases
Home » College Basketball » Northwestern State takes on…

Northwestern State takes on McNeese in Southland Tournament

The Associated Press

March 8, 2022, 3:02 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

McNeese Cowboys (10-21, 4-10 Southland) vs. Northwestern State Demons (9-22, 5-9 Southland)

Katy, Texas; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Northwestern State Demons play in the Southland Tournament against the McNeese Cowboys.

The Demons have gone 6-6 at home. Northwestern State ranks second in the Southland with 15.2 assists per game led by Brian White averaging 3.5.

The Cowboys are 4-10 in Southland play. McNeese ranks fourth in college basketball with 12.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Christian Shumate averaging 2.9.

The teams meet for the third time this season. McNeese won 80-75 in the last matchup on Feb. 12. Zach Scott led McNeese with 21 points, and Kendal Coleman led Northwestern State with 21 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Coleman is averaging 15.5 points and 10.1 rebounds for the Demons. Carvell Teasett is averaging 13.8 points over the last 10 games for Northwestern State.

Scott is shooting 40.0% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Cowboys, while averaging 10.6 points. Shumate is shooting 52.1% and averaging 15.9 points over the last 10 games for McNeese.

LAST 10 GAMES: Demons: 4-6, averaging 80.8 points, 31.4 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 5.4 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.1 points per game.

Cowboys: 2-8, averaging 82.7 points, 36.7 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 87.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

Biden COVID plan directs more federal employees to resume in-person work in April

Pentagon to shut down leaking fuel tank facility in Hawaii

Haines taps IC veteran to serve as chief information officer

Spurred on by Russia, Senate bill carries slew of cyber requirements for agencies, industry

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up