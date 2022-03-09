Northwestern State Demons take on the McNeese Cowboys in Southland Tournament

McNeese Cowboys (10-21, 4-10 Southland) vs. Northwestern State Demons (9-22, 5-9 Southland) Katy, Texas; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

McNeese Cowboys (10-21, 4-10 Southland) vs. Northwestern State Demons (9-22, 5-9 Southland)

Katy, Texas; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Northwestern State -1.5; over/under is 154.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Northwestern State Demons play in the Southland Tournament against the McNeese Cowboys.

The Demons have gone 6-6 at home. Northwestern State is 2-15 against opponents with a winning record.

The Cowboys are 4-10 in conference play. McNeese has a 1-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Cowboys won 80-75 in the last matchup on Feb. 12. Zach Scott led the Cowboys with 21 points, and Kendal Coleman led the Demons with 21 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Coleman is averaging 15.5 points and 10.1 rebounds for the Demons. Carvell Teasett is averaging 13.8 points over the last 10 games for Northwestern State.

Scott averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Cowboys, scoring 10.6 points while shooting 40.0% from beyond the arc. Christian Shumate is shooting 52.1% and averaging 15.9 points over the past 10 games for McNeese.

LAST 10 GAMES: Demons: 4-6, averaging 80.8 points, 31.4 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 5.4 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.1 points per game.

Cowboys: 2-8, averaging 82.7 points, 36.7 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 87.0 points.

