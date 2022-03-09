Northwestern plays Nebraska in Big Ten Tournament

Nebraska Cornhuskers (10-21, 4-16 Big Ten) vs. Northwestern Wildcats (14-15, 7-13 Big Ten) Indianapolis; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Nebraska Cornhuskers (10-21, 4-16 Big Ten) vs. Northwestern Wildcats (14-15, 7-13 Big Ten)

Indianapolis; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Northwestern -4.5; over/under is 144

BOTTOM LINE: The Northwestern Wildcats play the Nebraska Cornhuskers in the Big Ten Tournament.

The Wildcats have gone 10-6 at home. Northwestern has a 2-2 record in one-possession games.

The Cornhuskers have gone 4-16 against Big Ten opponents. Nebraska averages 12.5 turnovers per game and is 8-9 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Wildcats won 77-65 in the last matchup on Feb. 23. Pete Nance led the Wildcats with 20 points, and Bryce McGowens led the Cornhuskers with 15 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Boo Buie is averaging 14.1 points and 4.4 assists for the Wildcats. Nance is averaging 7.7 points over the last 10 games for Northwestern.

Alonzo Verge Jr. is averaging 14.2 points, 5.2 assists and 1.5 steals for the Cornhuskers. McGowens is averaging 12.2 points over the last 10 games for Nebraska.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 5-5, averaging 66.5 points, 33.3 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 5.2 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 39.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points per game.

Cornhuskers: 4-6, averaging 81.3 points, 28.0 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 6.2 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 53.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

