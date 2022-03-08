RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Air alert declared in Kyiv | Ukraine war arrives at 2-week mark | US lawmakers reach Ukraine aid package deal | Key things to know
Northwestern plays in Big Ten Tournament against the Nebraska

The Associated Press

March 8, 2022, 2:42 AM

Nebraska Cornhuskers (10-21, 4-16 Big Ten) vs. Northwestern Wildcats (14-15, 7-13 Big Ten)

Indianapolis; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Northwestern Wildcats square off against the Nebraska Cornhuskers in the Big Ten Tournament.

The Wildcats have gone 10-6 in home games. Northwestern is seventh in the Big Ten scoring 72.9 points while shooting 42.7% from the field.

The Cornhuskers are 4-16 in conference games. Nebraska has a 1-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The teams meet for the third time this season. Northwestern won 77-65 in the last matchup on Feb. 23. Pete Nance led Northwestern with 20 points, and Bryce McGowens led Nebraska with 15 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nance is averaging 14.7 points and 6.6 rebounds for the Wildcats. Ty Berry is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Northwestern.

Derrick Walker is averaging 9.3 points and 5.9 rebounds for the Cornhuskers. C.J. Wilcher is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Nebraska.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 5-5, averaging 66.5 points, 33.3 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 5.2 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 39.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points per game.

Cornhuskers: 4-6, averaging 81.3 points, 28.0 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 6.2 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 53.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

