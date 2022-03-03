Northern Illinois hosts Vander Plas and Ohio

Ohio Bobcats (23-7, 14-5 MAC) at Northern Illinois Huskies (8-21, 5-14 MAC) DeKalb, Illinois; Friday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Ohio Bobcats (23-7, 14-5 MAC) at Northern Illinois Huskies (8-21, 5-14 MAC)

DeKalb, Illinois; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Ohio takes on the Northern Illinois Huskies after Ben Vander Plas scored 25 points in Ohio’s 80-77 loss to the Bowling Green Falcons.

The Huskies have gone 2-8 in home games. Northern Illinois is 3-11 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Bobcats are 14-5 in MAC play. Ohio averages 74.8 points and has outscored opponents by 7.1 points per game.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. Ohio won 74-62 in the last matchup on Jan. 26. Mark Sears led Ohio with 26 points, and Keshawn Williams led Northern Illinois with 12 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Williams is shooting 43.9% and averaging 16.4 points for the Huskies. Trendon Hankerson is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Northern Illinois.

Sears is averaging 19.4 points, 5.8 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 1.8 steals for the Bobcats. Vander Plas is averaging 13.6 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.8 steals over the past 10 games for Ohio.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 2-8, averaging 66 points, 29.3 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 6.1 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points per game.

Bobcats: 6-4, averaging 74 points, 28.6 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

