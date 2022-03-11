North Texas hosts Louisiana Tech, looks for 25th win this season

Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (23-9, 12-6 C-USA) vs. North Texas Mean Green (24-5, 16-2 C-USA) Frisco, Texas; Friday, 12:30 p.m. EST…

Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (23-9, 12-6 C-USA) vs. North Texas Mean Green (24-5, 16-2 C-USA)

Frisco, Texas; Friday, 12:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Texas will look for its 25th win this season when the Mean Green host the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs.

The Mean Green have gone 12-2 in home games. North Texas leads college basketball at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 55.4 points while holding opponents to 41.6% shooting.

The Bulldogs are 12-6 in C-USA play. Louisiana Tech is eighth in C-USA with 32.2 rebounds per game led by Kenneth Lofton Jr. averaging 10.5.

The teams meet for the third time this season. North Texas won 56-49 in the last matchup on Feb. 26. Abou Ousmane led North Texas with 13 points, and Lofton led Louisiana Tech with 13 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tylor Perry is shooting 43.6% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Mean Green, while averaging 13.8 points. Thomas Bell is shooting 53.3% and averaging 10.9 points over the past 10 games for North Texas.

Lofton is averaging 16.4 points and 10.5 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Keaston Willis is averaging 11.6 points over the last 10 games for Louisiana Tech.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mean Green: 9-1, averaging 64.8 points, 31.8 rebounds, 9.0 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 53.1 points per game.

Bulldogs: 7-3, averaging 68.1 points, 31.7 rebounds, 9.7 assists, 4.8 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.8 points.

