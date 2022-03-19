RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Latest updates | Russia presses forward in Ukraine | Robotic pets for Ukrainian kids | Putin rallies troops during speech | How to help
North Texas and Virginia square off in NIT matchup

The Associated Press

March 19, 2022, 2:22 AM

Virginia Cavaliers (20-13, 12-8 ACC) at North Texas Mean Green (25-6, 16-2 C-USA)

Sunday, 6 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The North Texas Mean Green and Virginia Cavaliers square off in the National Invitation Tournament.

The Mean Green’s record in C-USA games is 16-2. North Texas leads college basketball allowing just 55.2 points per game while holding opponents to 41.1% shooting.

The Cavaliers’ record in ACC action is 12-8. Virginia scores 62.5 points and has outscored opponents by 2.4 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mardrez McBride averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Mean Green, scoring 10.9 points while shooting 38.0% from beyond the arc. Tylor Perry is averaging 13.5 points over the past 10 games for North Texas.

Jayden Gardner is shooting 50.6% and averaging 15.3 points for the Cavaliers. Kihei Clark is averaging 7.3 points over the last 10 games for Virginia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mean Green: 8-2, averaging 58.0 points, 34.4 rebounds, 8.9 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 38.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 52.8 points per game.

Cavaliers: 6-4, averaging 53.3 points, 27.3 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 4.5 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

