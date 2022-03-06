RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | People flee cities | What happens if US bans Russian oil? | Shell to stop buying Russian oil | Key things to know
Home » College Basketball » North Dakota St. tops…

North Dakota St. tops Denver 82-62 in Summit quarterfinal

The Associated Press

March 6, 2022, 12:03 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Rocky Kreuser had 22 points as North Dakota State rolled past Denver 82-62 in the quarterfinals of the Summit League Conference tournament on Saturday night.

Tyree Eady had 15 points and eight rebounds for North Dakota State (22-9). Grant Nelson added 14 points. Sam Griesel had 11 points and eight assists.

KJ Hunt had 16 points for the Pioneers (11-21). Tevin Smith added 10 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Beefing up its cybersecurity, Google buys Mandiant for $5.4B

Biden COVID plan directs more federal employees to resume in-person work in April

DoD starts interagency suicide prevention campaign aimed at firearms

Two small agencies win awards from Technology Modernization Fund board

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up