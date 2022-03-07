RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Air alert declared in Kyiv | Ukraine war arrives at 2-week mark | US lawmakers reach Ukraine aid package deal | Key things to know
Home » College Basketball » North Dakota St. rips…

North Dakota St. rips Oral Roberts 92-72 in Summit semifinal

The Associated Press

March 7, 2022, 11:57 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Sam Griesel scored a season-high 26 points, tying his career high, as North Dakota State rolled past Oral Roberts 92-72 in the semifinals of the Summit League tournament on Monday night.

Grant Nelson added 20 points for the Bison. Nelson also had eight rebounds. Griesel added nine rebounds and eight assists.

Rocky Kreuser had 16 points for North Dakota State (23-9).

Max Abmas had 28 points for the Golden Eagles (19-12). Issac McBride added 19 points. Francis Lacis had 10 rebounds.

North Dakota State will play South Dakota State for the tournament championship on Tuesday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Contractors need agencies to help them “whip inflation now!”

CISA updating cyber programs to align with White House zero trust strategy

Congress seeks updates on state of the federal workforce in $1.5T omnibus spending deal

Spurred on by Russia, Senate bill carries slew of cyber requirements for agencies, industry

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up