North Carolina’s Manek ejected for throwing elbow vs Baylor

The Associated Press

March 19, 2022, 2:08 PM

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — North Carolina’s Brady Manek was ejected for elbowing Baylor’s Jeremy Sochan in the face in their NCAA Tournament second-round game on Saturday.

Manek had a season-high 26 points when he was ejected in the second half.

Manek threw the elbow while blocking out Sochan for a rebound. Moments earlier, Manek hit a 3-pointer that gave the eighth-seeded Tar Heels a 25-point lead against the defending champs.

Sochan fell to the court as a referee whistled a foul on Manek. The flagrant foul ruling and ejection came after a review.

Sochan tangled with North Carolina center Armando Bacot in the first half and again shortly after Manek was ejected. Each drew a technical for excessive contact. Sochan was penalized for the first incident, Bacot for the second.

___

More AP coverage of March Madness: https://apnews.com/hub/march-madness and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

