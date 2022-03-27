RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Biden says Putin 'cannot remain in power' | Rocket attacks hit Lviv | How would war crimes be prosecuted? | Live updates | How to help
North Carolina Tar Heels take on the Saint Peter’s Peacocks in Elite 8

The Associated Press

March 27, 2022, 2:22 AM

Saint Peter’s Peacocks (22-11, 14-6 MAAC) vs. North Carolina Tar Heels (27-9, 15-5 ACC)

Philadelphia; Sunday, 5:05 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: North Carolina -8.5; over/under is 137

BOTTOM LINE: The North Carolina Tar Heels play the Saint Peter’s Peacocks in the Elite Eight round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Tar Heels’ record in ACC play is 15-5. North Carolina ranks fifth in the ACC with 31.9 points per game in the paint led by Armando Bacot averaging 11.4.

The Peacocks are 14-6 in MAAC play. Saint Peter’s is second in the MAAC shooting 35.3% from downtown. Doug Edert leads the Peacocks shooting 42.2% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Caleb Love is averaging 15.7 points and 3.7 assists for the Tar Heels. Brady Manek is averaging 12.1 points and 4.1 rebounds while shooting 51.9% over the past 10 games for North Carolina.

Daryl Banks III is shooting 38.7% and averaging 11.5 points for the Peacocks. Edert is averaging 8.7 points over the last 10 games for Saint Peter’s.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tar Heels: 9-1, averaging 87.6 points, 41.9 rebounds, 20.8 assists, 4.6 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points per game.

Peacocks: 10-0, averaging 75.1 points, 28.9 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 5.8 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

