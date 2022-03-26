RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Prominent Russians quit jobs | War enters dangerous phase | Biden plans gas shipments to Europe | Va. student's journey to rescue his family
North Carolina Tar Heels and Saint Peter’s Peacocks play in Elite 8

The Associated Press

March 26, 2022, 2:22 AM

Saint Peter’s Peacocks (22-11, 14-6 MAAC) vs. North Carolina Tar Heels (27-9, 15-5 ACC)

Philadelphia; Sunday, 5:05 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The North Carolina Tar Heels take on the Saint Peter’s Peacocks in the Elite Eight round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Tar Heels have gone 15-5 against ACC teams. North Carolina is fifth in the ACC with 31.9 points per game in the paint led by Armando Bacot averaging 11.4.

The Peacocks are 14-6 against MAAC teams. Saint Peter’s is 2-4 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brady Manek is shooting 39.1% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Tar Heels, while averaging 15.1 points and 5.9 rebounds. Caleb Love is shooting 33.1% and averaging 11.2 points over the past 10 games for North Carolina.

Matthew Lee is averaging seven points for the Peacocks. Doug Edert is averaging 8.7 points over the last 10 games for Saint Peter’s.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tar Heels: 9-1, averaging 87.6 points, 41.9 rebounds, 20.8 assists, 4.6 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points per game.

Peacocks: 10-0, averaging 75.1 points, 28.9 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 5.8 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

