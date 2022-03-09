North Carolina Central takes on Maryland-Eastern Shore in MEAC Tournament

Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (11-14, 6-8 MEAC) vs. North Carolina Central Eagles (15-14, 8-5 MEAC) Norfolk, Virginia; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST…

Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (11-14, 6-8 MEAC) vs. North Carolina Central Eagles (15-14, 8-5 MEAC)

Norfolk, Virginia; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The North Carolina Central Eagles and Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks meet in the MEAC Tournament.

The Eagles have gone 9-2 at home. North Carolina Central averages 72.9 points while outscoring opponents by 4.5 points per game.

The Hawks are 6-8 in MEAC play. Maryland-Eastern Shore ranks seventh in the MEAC with 31.4 rebounds per game led by Nathaniel Pollard Jr. averaging 6.7.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Hawks won 79-66 in the last matchup on Feb. 22. Chace Davis led the Hawks with 22 points, and Kris Monroe led the Eagles with 23 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eric Boone is averaging 9.6 points, 3.7 assists and 2.5 steals for the Eagles. Justin Wright is averaging 19.1 points over the last 10 games for North Carolina Central.

Dom London is averaging 10.8 points for the Hawks. Kevon Voyles is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Maryland-Eastern Shore.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 6-4, averaging 73.3 points, 31.7 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 8.1 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.5 points per game.

Hawks: 5-5, averaging 65.8 points, 30.1 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 9.7 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.