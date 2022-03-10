RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Russian strikes hit western Ukraine | Senate approves aid in budget bill | Ukrainian Catholic leader speaks in DC | How to support Ukraine
Home » College Basketball » North Carolina Central plays…

North Carolina Central plays in MEAC Tournament against the Maryland-Eastern Shore

The Associated Press

March 10, 2022, 2:22 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (11-14, 6-8 MEAC) vs. North Carolina Central Eagles (15-14, 8-5 MEAC)

Norfolk, Virginia; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: North Carolina Central -2.5; over/under is 131

BOTTOM LINE: The North Carolina Central Eagles play in the MEAC Tournament against the Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks.

The Eagles have gone 9-2 at home. North Carolina Central is the top team in the MEAC averaging 34.4 points in the paint. Randy Miller Jr. leads the Eagles scoring 0.5.

The Hawks are 6-8 against MEAC opponents. Maryland-Eastern Shore is sixth in the MEAC scoring 67.2 points per game and is shooting 41.3%.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Hawks won 79-66 in the last matchup on Feb. 22. Chace Davis led the Hawks with 22 points, and Kris Monroe led the Eagles with 23 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eric Boone is averaging 9.6 points, 3.7 assists and 2.5 steals for the Eagles. Justin Wright is averaging 19.1 points and 4.4 rebounds while shooting 51.4% over the past 10 games for North Carolina Central.

Dom London is shooting 36.3% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Hawks, while averaging 10.8 points. Kevon Voyles is shooting 44.6% and averaging 10.3 points over the last 10 games for Maryland-Eastern Shore.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 6-4, averaging 73.3 points, 31.7 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 8.1 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.5 points per game.

Hawks: 5-5, averaging 65.8 points, 30.1 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 9.7 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

USPS reform bill offering 'much-needed reset' on its finances passes Senate

Omnibus spending bill sets higher maximum salaries for some VA health care workers

VA’s digital transformation is the new CIO’s ‘North Star’ goal

USPS, GSA expand PIV card services to post offices outside DC area this summer

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up