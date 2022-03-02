CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Advice for returning to in-person office work | Va. Sen Kaine introduces COVID-19 research bill | Frustrating journey for long-haul COVID patients | Latest COVID-19 cases
North Carolina A&T beats Radford in Big South tourney

The Associated Press

March 2, 2022, 3:20 PM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Marcus Watson had 18 points and 11 rebounds to lift North Carolina A&T to a 78-71 overtime win over Radford in the first round of the Big South Conference tournament on Wednesday.

Jeremy Robinson had 17 points for North Carolina A&T (12-19). Tyler Maye added 10 points.

Josiah Jeffers had 18 points for the Highlanders (11-18). Bryan Hart and Lewis Djonkam had 10 points apiece.

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

