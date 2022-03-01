CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Frederick lifts mask mandate | COVID cases, deaths fall globally | Study: Booster helps protect kids against omicron | Free child-size KN95 masks | Latest COVID-19 cases
Norman carries Western Michigan past Eastern Michigan 71-60

The Associated Press

March 1, 2022, 9:41 PM

YPSILANTI, Mich. (AP) — Lamar Norman Jr. had a career-high 35 points as Western Michigan beat Eastern Michigan 71-60 on Tuesday night.

B. Artis White had 14 points and seven rebounds for Western Michigan (8-22, 4-15 Mid-American Conference). Norman made 8 of 12 3-pointers.

Kevin-David Rice had 12 points for the Eagles (10-20, 5-14). Luka Savicevic and Monty Scott each had 10 points. Darion Spottsville had 10 rebounds.

The Broncos leveled the season series against the Eagles. Eastern Michigan defeated Western Michigan 85-79 on Jan. 4.

