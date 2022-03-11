Norfolk State Spartans face the Morgan State Bears on 4-game win streak

Morgan State Bears (13-13, 7-6 MEAC) vs. Norfolk State Spartans (22-6, 12-2 MEAC) Norfolk, Virginia; Friday, 6 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Morgan State Bears (13-13, 7-6 MEAC) vs. Norfolk State Spartans (22-6, 12-2 MEAC)

Norfolk, Virginia; Friday, 6 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Norfolk State -5.5; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: Norfolk State looks to keep its four-game win streak going when the Spartans take on Morgan State.

The Spartans are 12-0 in home games. Norfolk State is second in the MEAC in rebounding averaging 36.2 rebounds. Kris Bankston leads the Spartans with 6.9 boards.

The Bears are 7-6 in MEAC play. Morgan State has a 1-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The teams play each other for the third time this season. Morgan State won the last meeting 85-74 on Feb. 22. Lagio Grantsaan scored 17 to help lead Morgan State to the win, and Joe Bryant Jr. scored 20 points for Norfolk State.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryant is shooting 33.8% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Spartans, while averaging 16.5 points, 5.1 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.5 steals. Jalen Hawkins is averaging 13.5 points over the last 10 games for Norfolk State.

Grantsaan is shooting 49.0% and averaging 10.8 points for the Bears. De’Torrion Ware is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Morgan State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 8-2, averaging 74.5 points, 35.1 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 5.5 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.7 points per game.

Bears: 7-3, averaging 75.2 points, 30.8 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points.

