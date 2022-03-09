Norfolk State plays in MEAC Tournament against the Delaware State

Delaware State Hornets (2-25, 0-14 MEAC) vs. Norfolk State Spartans (21-6, 12-2 MEAC) Norfolk, Virginia; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Delaware State Hornets (2-25, 0-14 MEAC) vs. Norfolk State Spartans (21-6, 12-2 MEAC)

Norfolk, Virginia; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Norfolk State -16.5; over/under is 135.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Norfolk State Spartans play the Delaware State Hornets in the MEAC Tournament.

The Spartans have gone 12-0 in home games. Norfolk State leads the MEAC with 27.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Dana Tate averaging 4.7.

The Hornets are 0-14 in conference play. Delaware State is 0-3 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Spartans won 69-66 in the last matchup on Feb. 15. Tate led the Spartans with 20 points, and John Stansbury led the Hornets with 15 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kris Bankston is averaging 11.3 points and 6.9 rebounds for the Spartans. Joe Bryant Jr. is averaging 17.9 points over the last 10 games for Norfolk State.

Corey Perkins is averaging 5.9 points, 3.3 assists and 1.5 steals for the Hornets. Myles Carter is averaging 19.4 points and 6.1 rebounds while shooting 49.4% over the past 10 games for Delaware State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 8-2, averaging 75.9 points, 35.4 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 5.2 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.0 points per game.

Hornets: 0-10, averaging 65.7 points, 32.2 rebounds, 9.7 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

