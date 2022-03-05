RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | People flee cities | What happens if US bans Russian oil? | Shell to stop buying Russian oil | Key things to know
Nolan lifts Jacksonville past Jacksonville St. 54-51 in ASun

The Associated Press

March 5, 2022, 9:36 PM

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Kevion Nolan had 19 points as Jacksonville narrowly defeated Jacksonville State 54-51 in the Atlantic Sun Conference Tourney semifinals on Saturday night.

Mike Marsh had seven rebounds for Jacksonville (21-9). Bryce Workman added nine rebounds.

Jacksonville State scored 18 first-half points, a season low for the team.

Kayne Henry had 14 points for the Gamecocks (21-10). Darian Adams added 10 points and six rebounds.

Jalen Gibbs, who was second on the Gamecocks in scoring entering the matchup with 11 points per game, scored only five points. He was 0 of 4 from beyond the arc.

