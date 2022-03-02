CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Frederick lifts mask mandate | COVID cases, deaths fall globally | Study: Booster helps protect kids against omicron | Free child-size KN95 masks | Latest COVID-19 cases
No. 9 Texas women get 20 points from Allen-Taylor, beat KU

The Associated Press

March 2, 2022, 10:27 PM

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Joanne Allen-Taylor scored 20 points, Lauren Ebo had 12 and No. 9 Texas outlasted Kansas 70-60 on Wednesday night.

Texas (22-6, 12-5 Big 12) has won seven straight games and hasn’t lost in nearly a month.

After trailing 27-25 at halftime, the Longhorns scored 14 of the first 16 points in the third quarter and never lost the lead again.

Holly Kersgieter led the Jayhawks (19-8, 10-7) with 18 points and Zakiyah Franklin added 16. Kansas has lost three straight and could fall as low as fifth in the Big 12 after being one game out of first place two games ago.

NO. 19 OKLAHOMA 79, OKLAHOMA STATE 76

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Taylor Robertson scored 10 of her 19 points in the fourth quarter, and Oklahoma rallied to beat its in-state rival.

The Sooners (23-6, 12-5 Big 12) outscored Oklahoma State 13-7 in the final minutes and clinched a No. 3 seed in the conference tournament.

Lexy Keys scored 20 points and Kassidy De Lapp had 18 for Oklahoma State (8-18, 3-14).

___

