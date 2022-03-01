No. 9 Providence visits No. 11 Villanova after Reeves’ 23-point game

Providence Friars (24-3, 14-2 Big East) at Villanova Wildcats (21-7, 14-4 Big East) Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania; Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. EST…

Providence Friars (24-3, 14-2 Big East) at Villanova Wildcats (21-7, 14-4 Big East)

Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania; Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Villanova -10; over/under is 134.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 9 Providence plays the No. 11 Villanova Wildcats after A.J. Reeves scored 23 points in Providence’s 72-51 victory over the Creighton Bluejays.

The Wildcats have gone 11-1 at home. Villanova leads the Big East shooting 36.5% from downtown, led by Trey Patterson shooting 50.0% from 3-point range.

The Friars are 14-2 against Big East opponents. Providence is sixth in the Big East giving up 66.2 points while holding opponents to 40.9% shooting.

The teams play for the second time in conference play this season. Villanova won the last meeting 89-84 on Feb. 16. Collin Gillespie scored 33 points points to help lead the Wildcats to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gillespie is averaging 16.6 points for the Wildcats. Justin Moore is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Villanova.

Noah Horchler is averaging 9.7 points and 8.6 rebounds for the Friars. Jared Bynum is averaging 10.1 points over the last 10 games for Providence.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 8-2, averaging 76.9 points, 30.5 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points per game.

Friars: 9-1, averaging 88.1 points, 36.0 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 5.0 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

