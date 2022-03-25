RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Moscow accused of forcibly removing civilians | War enters dangerous phase | Biden plans gas shipments to Europe | Va. student's journey to rescue his family
No. 9 Duke Blue Devils play the No. 17 Arkansas Razorbacks

The Associated Press

March 25, 2022, 2:22 AM

Arkansas Razorbacks (28-8, 13-5 SEC) vs. Duke Blue Devils (31-6, 16-4 ACC)

San Francisco; Saturday, 8:49 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Duke -4; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 17 Arkansas Razorbacks and the No. 9 Duke Blue Devils square off.

The Blue Devils’ record in ACC play is 16-4. Duke is third in the ACC with 26.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Paolo Banchero averaging 6.0.

The Razorbacks are 13-5 in SEC play. Arkansas is the SEC leader with 25.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Jaylin Williams averaging 8.3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wendell Moore is averaging 13.5 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.5 assists for the Blue Devils. Banchero is averaging 11.9 points over the last 10 games for Duke.

JD Notae is averaging 18.5 points, 3.7 assists and 2.3 steals for the Razorbacks. Stanley Umude is averaging 8.7 points over the last 10 games for Arkansas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Devils: 8-2, averaging 79.0 points, 29.8 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 5.0 steals and 7.2 blocks per game while shooting 53.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points per game.

Razorbacks: 8-2, averaging 67.0 points, 33.9 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 38.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

