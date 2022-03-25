RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Moscow accused of forcibly removing civilians | War enters dangerous phase | Biden plans gas shipments to Europe | Va. student's journey to rescue his family
No. 6 Villanova Wildcats take on the No. 15 Houston Cougars

The Associated Press

March 25, 2022, 2:22 AM

Houston Cougars (32-6, 15-3 AAC) vs. Villanova Wildcats (29-7, 16-4 Big East)

San Antonio; Saturday, 6:09 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Villanova -2; over/under is 128.5

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 15 Houston Cougars and the No. 6 Villanova Wildcats square off.

The Wildcats have gone 16-4 against Big East opponents. Villanova is 25-7 against opponents with a winning record.

The Cougars are 15-3 against AAC opponents. Houston ranks fifth in college basketball with 11.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Josh Carlton averaging 3.3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Collin Gillespie is scoring 15.9 points per game and averaging 3.8 rebounds for the Wildcats. Justin Moore is averaging 9.4 points and 2.7 rebounds over the last 10 games for Villanova.

Carlton is averaging 11.8 points and 6.3 rebounds for the Cougars. Fabian White Jr. is averaging 10.2 points over the last 10 games for Houston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 9-1, averaging 69.6 points, 31.7 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.6 points per game.

Cougars: 9-1, averaging 73.7 points, 34.1 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

