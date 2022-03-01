No. 6 Kansas plays TCU after Agbaji’s 27-point performance

Kansas Jayhawks (23-5, 12-3 Big 12) at TCU Horned Frogs (18-9, 7-8 Big 12) Fort Worth, Texas; Tuesday, 8 p.m.…

Kansas Jayhawks (23-5, 12-3 Big 12) at TCU Horned Frogs (18-9, 7-8 Big 12)

Fort Worth, Texas; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: TCU -5.5; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 6 Kansas plays the TCU Horned Frogs after Ochai Agbaji scored 27 points in Kansas’ 80-70 loss to the Baylor Bears.

The Horned Frogs have gone 11-4 in home games. TCU has a 3-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Jayhawks have gone 12-3 against Big 12 opponents. Kansas averages 79.6 points while outscoring opponents by 11.0 points per game.

The Horned Frogs and Jayhawks meet Tuesday for the first time in Big 12 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mike Miles is shooting 38.3% and averaging 15.3 points for the Horned Frogs. Francisco Farabello is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for TCU.

Agbaji averages 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Jayhawks, scoring 20.4 points while shooting 43.3% from beyond the arc. Christian Braun is averaging 9.5 points over the past 10 games for Kansas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Horned Frogs: 5-5, averaging 69.8 points, 27.3 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 51.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points per game.

Jayhawks: 7-3, averaging 80.5 points, 36.0 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 5.8 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points.

