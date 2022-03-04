No. 6 Kansas hosts No. 21 Texas, seeks 25th win of season

Texas Longhorns (21-9, 10-7 Big 12) at Kansas Jayhawks (24-6, 13-4 Big 12) Lawrence, Kansas; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Texas Longhorns (21-9, 10-7 Big 12) at Kansas Jayhawks (24-6, 13-4 Big 12)

Lawrence, Kansas; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 6 Kansas will try to earn its 25th win this season when the Jayhawks host the No. 21 Texas Longhorns.

The Jayhawks have gone 15-1 at home. Kansas ranks second in the Big 12 with 15.6 assists per game led by Dajuan Harris averaging 4.4.

The Longhorns are 10-7 against Big 12 opponents. Texas ranks seventh in the Big 12 with 9.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Timmy Allen averaging 2.6.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. Texas won 79-76 in the last matchup on Feb. 8. Allen led Texas with 24 points, and Jalen Wilson led Kansas with 18 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ochai Agbaji is shooting 48.7% and averaging 20.2 points for the Jayhawks. Christian Braun is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Kansas.

Marcus Carr is averaging 11.2 points and 3.2 assists for the Longhorns. Allen is averaging 8.5 points over the past 10 games for Texas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jayhawks: 7-3, averaging 72.0 points, 31.9 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.9 points per game.

Longhorns: 6-4, averaging 70.9 points, 29.7 rebounds, 9.5 assists, 5.0 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.