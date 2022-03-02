No. 6 Kansas faces TCU, seeks 5th straight home win

TCU Horned Frogs (19-9, 8-8 Big 12) at Kansas Jayhawks (23-6, 12-4 Big 12) Lawrence, Kansas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST…

TCU Horned Frogs (19-9, 8-8 Big 12) at Kansas Jayhawks (23-6, 12-4 Big 12)

Lawrence, Kansas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 6 Kansas will try to keep its four-game home win streak intact when the Jayhawks take on TCU.

The Jayhawks have gone 14-1 in home games. Kansas is 21-5 against opponents with a winning record.

The Horned Frogs have gone 8-8 against Big 12 opponents. TCU is the Big 12 leader with 36.2 rebounds per game led by Emanuel Miller averaging 6.3.

The teams square off for the second time in conference play this season. TCU won the last matchup 74-64 on March 2. Mike Miles scored 19 points to help lead the Horned Frogs to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ochai Agbaji is averaging 20.1 points and 5.3 rebounds for the Jayhawks. Christian Braun is averaging 1.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Kansas.

Damion Baugh is averaging 10.4 points and 4.2 assists for the Horned Frogs. Miles is averaging 10 points over the last 10 games for TCU.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jayhawks: 6-4, averaging 77.9 points, 33.6 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 4.6 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.9 points per game.

Horned Frogs: 5-5, averaging 70.4 points, 29.4 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.