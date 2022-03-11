No. 6 Kansas faces TCU in conference showdown

TCU Horned Frogs (20-11, 8-10 Big 12) vs. Kansas Jayhawks (26-6, 14-4 Big 12) Kansas City, Missouri; Friday, 7 p.m.…

TCU Horned Frogs (20-11, 8-10 Big 12) vs. Kansas Jayhawks (26-6, 14-4 Big 12)

Kansas City, Missouri; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Kansas -8; over/under is 139

BOTTOM LINE: Mike Miles and the TCU Horned Frogs take on Ochai Agbaji and the No. 6 Kansas Jayhawks in Big 12 play.

The Jayhawks are 16-1 on their home court. Kansas is 24-5 against opponents over .500.

The Horned Frogs are 8-10 in conference play. TCU has a 3-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The teams play each other for the third time this season. Kansas won the last meeting 72-68 on March 4. Agbaji scored 22 to help lead Kansas to the victory, and Emanuel Miller scored 18 points for TCU.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dajuan Harris is averaging 5.4 points, 4.4 assists and 1.5 steals for the Jayhawks. Agbaji is averaging 11.4 points and 3.4 rebounds while shooting 39.9% over the past 10 games for Kansas.

Miles is scoring 15.0 points per game and averaging 3.5 rebounds for the Horned Frogs. Francisco Farabello is averaging 0.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for TCU.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jayhawks: 7-3, averaging 75.7 points, 40.4 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 8.0 steals and 6.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.5 points per game.

Horned Frogs: 4-6, averaging 66.5 points, 32.8 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.