RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Russian strikes hit western Ukraine | Senate approves aid in budget bill | Ukrainian Catholic leader speaks in DC | How to support Ukraine
Home » College Basketball » No. 6 Kansas faces…

No. 6 Kansas faces TCU in conference showdown

The Associated Press

March 11, 2022, 2:22 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

TCU Horned Frogs (20-11, 8-10 Big 12) vs. Kansas Jayhawks (26-6, 14-4 Big 12)

Kansas City, Missouri; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Kansas -8; over/under is 139

BOTTOM LINE: Mike Miles and the TCU Horned Frogs take on Ochai Agbaji and the No. 6 Kansas Jayhawks in Big 12 play.

The Jayhawks are 16-1 on their home court. Kansas is 24-5 against opponents over .500.

The Horned Frogs are 8-10 in conference play. TCU has a 3-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The teams play each other for the third time this season. Kansas won the last meeting 72-68 on March 4. Agbaji scored 22 to help lead Kansas to the victory, and Emanuel Miller scored 18 points for TCU.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dajuan Harris is averaging 5.4 points, 4.4 assists and 1.5 steals for the Jayhawks. Agbaji is averaging 11.4 points and 3.4 rebounds while shooting 39.9% over the past 10 games for Kansas.

Miles is scoring 15.0 points per game and averaging 3.5 rebounds for the Horned Frogs. Francisco Farabello is averaging 0.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for TCU.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jayhawks: 7-3, averaging 75.7 points, 40.4 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 8.0 steals and 6.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.5 points per game.

Horned Frogs: 4-6, averaging 66.5 points, 32.8 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

Senate passes 2022 federal spending bill, sends to Biden's desk

USPS, GSA expand PIV card services to post offices outside DC area this summer

VA plan to rethink real-estate footprint calls for closing some medical facilities, building others

Omnibus spending bill sets higher maximum salaries for some VA health care workers

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up