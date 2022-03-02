No. 5 Auburn wins in OT, earns at least a share of SEC title

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — K.D. Johnson scored 12 of his 14 points in overtime, Jabari Smith had 27 points overall…

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — K.D. Johnson scored 12 of his 14 points in overtime, Jabari Smith had 27 points overall and No. 5 Auburn held off Mississippi State 81-68 in overtime Wednesday night.

With the win, the Tigers (26-4, 14-3 Southeastern Conference) clinched at least a share of the SEC regular-season championship. It marks the fourth SEC title for Auburn and the program’s first since the 2017-18 season.

Smith tied the game at 61 in the final minute of regulation, but missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer. But Johnson scored the first 10 points of overtime to help the Tigers pull away.

Tolu Smith had 22 points and 12 rebounds, and Iverson Molinar had 14 points and five assists for Mississippi State (17-13, 8-9).

NO. 14 ARKANSAS 77, LSU 76

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas guard JD Notae made two free throws with 8.6 points left, LSU’s Xavier Pinson missed a final attempt at the rim as the clock expired and the Razorbacks held on.

Stanley Umude led Arkansas (24-6, 13-4 Southeastern Conference) with 23 points. The Razorbacks have won 14 of their last 15 games overall and nine in a row at home.

LSU (20-10, 8-9) had the lead on the possession before Notae’s chance at the free-throw line, but Pinson missed a 3-pointer and Eric Gaines missed a follow, giving the Razorbacks the ball. Mwani Wilkinson fouled Notae while going for a steal on the wing and Arkansas’ scoring leader made two at the line.

Pinson had 12 points on 5-of-21 shooting. He gave LSU the lead with 52 seconds left when he scored at the rim. Neither team led by more than seven points throughout the game.

Tari Eason led LSU with 24 points, but fouled out with 1:35 left.

CREIGHTON 64, NO. 18 UCONN 62

OHAMA, Neb. (AP) — Ryan Kalkbrenner scored 20 of his 22 points in the second half and Creighton held off UConn after squandering a 16-point lead.

The Bluejays (20-9, 12-6 Big East) won for the seventh time in eight games and clinched a top-five seed and first-round bye in the conference tournament next week.

UConn (21-8, 12-6) lost for the first time in six games and dropped to 0-5 all-time against Creighton.

Arthur Kaluma had all 15 of his points in the first half for Creighton and Hawkins added 13. Kalkbrenner pulled down 10 rebounds to go with his career high-matching 22 points.

R.J. Cole led the Huskies with 20 points. Adama Sanogo had 13 points and 16 rebounds, and Tyrese Martin scored 11.

TEXAS A&M 87, NO. 25 ALABAMA 71

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Quenton Jackson scored 28 points and Tyrece Radford had 22 to lead Texas A&M over Alabama.

Jackson had 15 points in the first 10 minutes of the second half to lead the Aggies (19-11, 8-9 Southeastern Conference) to their third straight win. The Crimson Tide (19-11, 9-8) were outscored 50-31 after taking a three-point lead into halftime in the team’s home finale.

Jackson made 9 of 13 shots and all nine free-throw attempts. Radford did much of his damage with a 4-of-6 performance from 3-point range and had eight rebounds.

Henry Coleman III had 18 points and 11 rebounds for the Aggies.

Jaden Shackelford led Alabama with 16 points but was 4-of-12 shooting, with all four baskets from 3-point range. He was held to four points in the second half.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.