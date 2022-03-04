No. 4 Duke hosts North Carolina after Keels’ 27-point outing

North Carolina Tar Heels (22-8, 14-5 ACC) at Duke Blue Devils (26-4, 16-3 ACC) Durham, North Carolina; Saturday, 6 p.m.…

North Carolina Tar Heels (22-8, 14-5 ACC) at Duke Blue Devils (26-4, 16-3 ACC)

Durham, North Carolina; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Duke -12.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 4 Duke hosts the North Carolina Tar Heels after Trevor Keels scored 27 points in Duke’s 86-56 win against the Pittsburgh Panthers.

The Blue Devils are 15-2 in home games. Duke has a 20-4 record against opponents over .500.

The Tar Heels are 14-5 in conference games. North Carolina is fifth in the ACC with 9.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Armando Bacot averaging 3.9.

The teams square off for the second time in conference play this season. Duke won the last meeting 87-67 on Feb. 5. AJ Griffin scored 27 points points to help lead the Blue Devils to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wendell Moore is averaging 13.2 points, 5.4 rebounds and 4.6 assists for the Blue Devils. Paolo Banchero is averaging 10.3 points over the last 10 games for Duke.

Bacot is scoring 16.4 points per game with 12.6 rebounds and 1.5 assists for the Tar Heels. Brady Manek is averaging 10.6 points over the past 10 games for North Carolina.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Devils: 9-1, averaging 83.2 points, 30.2 rebounds, 17.2 assists, 3.5 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 53.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.7 points per game.

Tar Heels: 8-2, averaging 81.4 points, 37.6 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 46% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points.

