KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — NaLyssa Smith scored a career-high 37 points to help No. 4 Baylor rout No. 21 Oklahoma 91-76 in the Big 12 women’s semifinals Saturday.

The Bears (27-5) will face No. 7 Texas in the title game Sunday.

The Bears used a 28-16 advantage in the third quarter to blow open a close game. Smith accounted for 14 points in the quarter and she headed to the fourth with 33 points. Her previous high was 35 this year against Texas Tech.

Caitlin Bickle added a career-high 21 points for the Bears. Smith also had 11 rebounds.

Madi Williams led Oklahoma (24-8) with 28 points.

NO. 7 TEXAS 82, NO. 19 IOWA STATE 73, OT

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Rori Harmon scored 12 of her 30 points in overtime and Texas outlasted Iowa State in the Big 12 women’s semifinals.

Texas’ Lauren Ebo had an attempt in the lane with less than two seconds left that rolled off the rim and sent it to overtime. Texas (25-6) used its size and strength inside to control the overtime, outscoring Iowa State 19-10 in the extra period.

Ebo added 14 points and Joanne Allen-Taylor and DeYona Gaston had 13 each.

Ashley Joens led Iowa State (26-6) with 33 points. Lexi Donarski added 11.

NO. 23 FLORIDA GULF COAST 69, JACKSONVILLE STATE 54

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Kierstan Bell scored 18 of her 26 points in the second half and Florida Gulf Coast secured its sixth straight NCAA Tournament berth, beating Jacksonville State in the Atlantic Sun Conference championship.

Tishara Morehouse added 17 points for Florida Gulf Coast (29-2).

Kiana Johnson and Kennedy Gavin each had 13 points for Jacksonville State (24-7).

NO. 24 PRINCETON 77, COLUMBIA 59

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Kaitlyn Chen scored a career-high 30 points and Princeton beat Columbia to win the Ivy League Tournament title and an automatic NCAA berth.

Princeton (24-4) has won 17 consecutives games.

Abbey Hsu led Columbia (22-6) with 16 points.

