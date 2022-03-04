No. 3 Baylor takes on Iowa State, seeks 5th straight victory

Iowa State Cyclones (20-10, 7-10 Big 12) at Baylor Bears (25-5, 13-4 Big 12) Waco, Texas; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST…

Iowa State Cyclones (20-10, 7-10 Big 12) at Baylor Bears (25-5, 13-4 Big 12)

Waco, Texas; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 3 Baylor seeks to extend its four-game win streak with a victory against Iowa State.

The Bears are 14-2 on their home court. Baylor has a 20-5 record against teams over .500.

The Cyclones are 7-10 in Big 12 play. Iowa State ranks third in the Big 12 with 14.6 assists per game led by Tyrese Hunter averaging 4.7.

The teams square off for the second time in conference play this season. Baylor won the last meeting 77-72 on Jan. 1. James Akinjo scored 16 points points to help lead the Bears to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adam Flagler is averaging 13.9 points for the Bears. Akinjo is averaging 8.3 points and 3.9 assists over the last 10 games for Baylor.

Hunter is averaging 11.1 points, 4.7 assists and 1.9 steals for the Cyclones. Izaiah Brockington is averaging 12.6 points over the past 10 games for Iowa State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 7-3, averaging 70.8 points, 32.8 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.9 points per game.

Cyclones: 5-5, averaging 65.7 points, 25.7 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 9.3 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

