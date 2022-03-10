No. 24 Iowa hosts Northwestern following Murray’s 22-point game

Northwestern Wildcats (15-15, 7-13 Big Ten) vs. Iowa Hawkeyes (22-9, 12-8 Big Ten) Indianapolis; Thursday, 1:55 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Northwestern Wildcats (15-15, 7-13 Big Ten) vs. Iowa Hawkeyes (22-9, 12-8 Big Ten)

Indianapolis; Thursday, 1:55 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Iowa -7.5; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 24 Iowa hosts the Northwestern Wildcats after Keegan Murray scored 22 points in Iowa’s 74-72 loss to the Illinois Fighting Illini.

The Hawkeyes are 15-3 on their home court. Iowa has a 1-2 record in one-possession games.

The Wildcats are 7-13 against Big Ten opponents. Northwestern ranks sixth in the Big Ten with 24.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Pete Nance averaging 5.5.

The teams square off for the second time this season. Iowa won the last meeting 82-61 on March 1. Murray scored 26 to help lead Iowa to the win, and Ty Berry scored 19 points for Northwestern.

TOP PERFORMERS: Murray is averaging 23.3 points, 8.6 rebounds and 2.1 blocks for the Hawkeyes. Jordan Bohannon is averaging 8.5 points over the last 10 games for Iowa.

Nance is averaging 14.7 points and 6.6 rebounds for the Wildcats. Boo Buie is averaging 8.9 points over the last 10 games for Northwestern.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawkeyes: 8-2, averaging 79.6 points, 34.9 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points per game.

Wildcats: 5-5, averaging 68.1 points, 35.7 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 4.3 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 39.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

