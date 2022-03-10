RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Russian strikes hit western Ukraine | Senate approves aid in budget bill | Ukrainian Catholic leader speaks in DC | How to support Ukraine
Home » College Basketball » No. 24 Iowa hosts…

No. 24 Iowa hosts Northwestern following Murray’s 22-point game

The Associated Press

March 10, 2022, 2:22 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Northwestern Wildcats (15-15, 7-13 Big Ten) vs. Iowa Hawkeyes (22-9, 12-8 Big Ten)

Indianapolis; Thursday, 1:55 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Iowa -7.5; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 24 Iowa hosts the Northwestern Wildcats after Keegan Murray scored 22 points in Iowa’s 74-72 loss to the Illinois Fighting Illini.

The Hawkeyes are 15-3 on their home court. Iowa has a 1-2 record in one-possession games.

The Wildcats are 7-13 against Big Ten opponents. Northwestern ranks sixth in the Big Ten with 24.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Pete Nance averaging 5.5.

The teams square off for the second time this season. Iowa won the last meeting 82-61 on March 1. Murray scored 26 to help lead Iowa to the win, and Ty Berry scored 19 points for Northwestern.

TOP PERFORMERS: Murray is averaging 23.3 points, 8.6 rebounds and 2.1 blocks for the Hawkeyes. Jordan Bohannon is averaging 8.5 points over the last 10 games for Iowa.

Nance is averaging 14.7 points and 6.6 rebounds for the Wildcats. Boo Buie is averaging 8.9 points over the last 10 games for Northwestern.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawkeyes: 8-2, averaging 79.6 points, 34.9 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points per game.

Wildcats: 5-5, averaging 68.1 points, 35.7 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 4.3 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 39.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

USPS reform bill offering 'much-needed reset' on its finances passes Senate

Omnibus spending bill sets higher maximum salaries for some VA health care workers

VA’s digital transformation is the new CIO’s ‘North Star’ goal

USPS, GSA expand PIV card services to post offices outside DC area this summer

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up