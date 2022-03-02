No. 23 Ohio State hosts Michigan State after Liddell’s 27-point game

Michigan State Spartans (19-10, 10-8 Big Ten) at Ohio State Buckeyes (18-9, 11-7 Big Ten) Columbus, Ohio; Thursday, 7 p.m.…

Michigan State Spartans (19-10, 10-8 Big Ten) at Ohio State Buckeyes (18-9, 11-7 Big Ten)

Columbus, Ohio; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 23 Ohio State hosts the Michigan State Spartans after E.J. Liddell scored 27 points in Ohio State’s 78-70 loss to the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

The Buckeyes are 12-2 in home games. Ohio State has a 3-3 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Spartans have gone 10-8 against Big Ten opponents. Michigan State is sixth in the Big Ten with 8.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Joey Hauser averaging 1.6.

The Buckeyes and Spartans face off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Liddell is averaging 19.6 points, 7.7 rebounds and 2.6 blocks for the Buckeyes. Malaki Branham is averaging 11.2 points over the last 10 games for Ohio State.

Gabe Brown is scoring 11.4 points per game with 4.0 rebounds and 1.1 assists for the Spartans. Tyson Walker is averaging 6.7 points and 1.0 rebound while shooting 49.3% over the past 10 games for Michigan State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buckeyes: 5-5, averaging 72.8 points, 30.2 rebounds, 7.7 assists, 2.5 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.7 points per game.

Spartans: 4-6, averaging 66.8 points, 28.7 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

