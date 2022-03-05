No. 23 Ohio State hosts Michigan after Dickinson’s 21-point game

Michigan Wolverines (16-13, 10-9 Big Ten) at Ohio State Buckeyes (19-9, 12-7 Big Ten) Columbus, Ohio; Sunday, 12:30 p.m. EST…

Michigan Wolverines (16-13, 10-9 Big Ten) at Ohio State Buckeyes (19-9, 12-7 Big Ten)

Columbus, Ohio; Sunday, 12:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Michigan takes on the No. 23 Ohio State Buckeyes after Hunter Dickinson scored 21 points in Michigan’s 82-71 loss to the Iowa Hawkeyes.

The Buckeyes have gone 13-2 at home. Ohio State scores 74.2 points while outscoring opponents by 6.1 points per game.

The Wolverines are 10-9 in Big Ten play. Michigan is 2-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The teams square off for the second time this season in Big Ten play. Ohio State won the last meeting 68-57 on Feb. 12. E.J. Liddell scored 28 points points to help lead the Buckeyes to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jamari Wheeler is averaging 7.3 points and 3.1 assists for the Buckeyes. Liddell is averaging 12.5 points over the last 10 games for Ohio State.

Dickinson is averaging 18.4 points, 8.5 rebounds and 1.5 blocks for the Wolverines. Eli Brooks is averaging 8.5 points over the last 10 games for Michigan.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buckeyes: 6-4, averaging 71.6 points, 28.5 rebounds, 8.2 assists, 3.6 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.9 points per game.

Wolverines: 5-5, averaging 80.0 points, 28.4 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 4.7 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 52.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.