No. 20 Illinois takes on Penn State after Cockburn’s 27-point game

Penn State Nittany Lions (12-14, 7-11 Big Ten) at Illinois Fighting Illini (20-8, 13-5 Big Ten) Champaign, Illinois; Thursday, 7…

Penn State Nittany Lions (12-14, 7-11 Big Ten) at Illinois Fighting Illini (20-8, 13-5 Big Ten)

Champaign, Illinois; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 20 Illinois faces the Penn State Nittany Lions after Kofi Cockburn scored 27 points in Illinois’ 93-85 victory over the Michigan Wolverines.

The Fighting Illini have gone 11-3 in home games. Illinois is third in the Big Ten scoring 76.9 points while shooting 46.0% from the field.

The Nittany Lions have gone 7-11 against Big Ten opponents. Penn State is 1-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Fighting Illini and Nittany Lions face off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cockburn is averaging 21.5 points and 10.7 rebounds for the Fighting Illini. Alfonso Plummer is averaging 9.1 points over the last 10 games for Illinois.

Jalen Pickett is scoring 12.8 points per game with 4.0 rebounds and 4.2 assists for the Nittany Lions. Sam Sessoms is averaging 7.1 points and 1.7 rebounds while shooting 42.2% over the past 10 games for Penn State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fighting Illini: 7-3, averaging 82.4 points, 27.5 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 5.9 steals and 0.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.5 points per game.

Nittany Lions: 4-6, averaging 66.1 points, 31.3 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

