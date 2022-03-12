RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Russians push toward Kyiv | More US troops deploy overseas in wake of Ukraine invasion | US slashes Russia trade status | How to support Ukraine
No. 2 Arizona Wildcats play the No. 13 UCLA Bruins

The Associated Press

March 12, 2022, 2:22 AM

UCLA Bruins (26-6, 15-5 Pac-12) vs. Arizona Wildcats (30-3, 18-2 Pac-12)

Las Vegas; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 2 Arizona Wildcats take on the No. 13 UCLA Bruins.

The Wildcats are 17-0 on their home court. Arizona leads the Pac-12 in rebounding, averaging 38.8 boards. Christian Koloko leads the Wildcats with 7.0 rebounds.

The Bruins are 15-5 in Pac-12 play. UCLA is eighth in the Pac-12 with 23.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Jules Bernard averaging 3.9.

The teams meet for the third time this season. Arizona won 76-66 in the last matchup on Feb. 4. Kerr Kriisa led Arizona with 16 points, and Bernard led UCLA with 15 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kriisa is shooting 35.3% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, while averaging 10.1 points and 4.9 assists. Bennedict Mathurin is shooting 45.5% and averaging 12.1 points over the past 10 games for Arizona.

Tyger Campbell is shooting 42.2% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Bruins, while averaging 11.4 points and 4.2 assists. Jaime Jaquez Jr. is shooting 52.9% and averaging 10.1 points over the last 10 games for UCLA.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 9-1, averaging 84.6 points, 33.0 rebounds, 17.5 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 53.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points per game.

Bruins: 8-2, averaging 73.4 points, 31.2 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

