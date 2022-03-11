No. 2 Arizona looks for 30th victory this season in matchup with Colorado

Colorado Buffaloes (21-10, 12-8 Pac-12) vs. Arizona Wildcats (29-3, 18-2 Pac-12) Las Vegas; Friday, 9 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Colorado Buffaloes (21-10, 12-8 Pac-12) vs. Arizona Wildcats (29-3, 18-2 Pac-12)

Las Vegas; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Arizona -9.5; over/under is 148

BOTTOM LINE: No. 2 Arizona will look for its 30th win of the season when the Wildcats face the Colorado Buffaloes.

The Wildcats have gone 17-0 in home games. Arizona is second in college basketball with 39.0 rebounds led by Christian Koloko averaging 7.1.

The Buffaloes are 12-8 in conference matchups. Colorado is 6-3 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 12.9 turnovers per game.

The teams square off for the third time this season. Colorado won the last meeting 79-63 on Feb. 27. Tristan da Silva scored 19 to help lead Colorado to the win, and Azuolas Tubelis scored 15 points for Arizona.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bennedict Mathurin is averaging 17.3 points and 5.7 rebounds for the Wildcats. Tubelis is averaging 9.5 points over the last 10 games for Arizona.

Jabari Walker is shooting 46.5% and averaging 14.8 points for the Buffaloes. Evan Battey is averaging 9.3 points over the last 10 games for Colorado.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 9-1, averaging 85.3 points, 31.5 rebounds, 19.2 assists, 7.7 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 53.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points per game.

Buffaloes: 8-2, averaging 79.4 points, 36.7 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.