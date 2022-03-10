RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Russian strikes hit western Ukraine | Senate approves aid in budget bill | Ukrainian Catholic leader speaks in DC | How to support Ukraine
No. 2 Arizona hosts Stanford after Jones’ 26-point game

The Associated Press

March 10, 2022, 2:22 AM

Stanford Cardinal (16-15, 8-12 Pac-12) vs. Arizona Wildcats (28-3, 18-2 Pac-12)

Las Vegas; Thursday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stanford faces the No. 2 Arizona Wildcats after Spencer Jones scored 26 points in Stanford’s 71-70 win against the Arizona State Sun Devils.

The Wildcats have gone 17-0 in home games. Arizona is the best team in the Pac-12 with 15.0 fast break points.

The Cardinal are 8-12 in conference matchups. Stanford has a 6-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Wildcats won 81-69 in the last matchup on March 4. Bennedict Mathurin led the Wildcats with 24 points, and Jones led the Cardinal with 22 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mathurin is scoring 17.3 points per game and averaging 5.7 rebounds for the Wildcats. Kerr Kriisa is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Arizona.

Jones is shooting 36.7% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Cardinal, while averaging 11.5 points. Ingram Harrison is averaging 6.1 points over the last 10 games for Stanford.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 9-1, averaging 84.6 points, 30.3 rebounds, 18.2 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 54.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points per game.

Cardinal: 3-7, averaging 62.7 points, 34.5 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

