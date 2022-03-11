No. 18 Houston hosts Dejulius and Cincinnati

Cincinnati Bearcats (19-14, 7-11 AAC) vs. Houston Cougars (26-6, 15-3 AAC) Fort Worth, Texas; Friday, 1 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Cincinnati Bearcats (19-14, 7-11 AAC) vs. Houston Cougars (26-6, 15-3 AAC)

Fort Worth, Texas; Friday, 1 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Houston -12; over/under is 133.5

BOTTOM LINE: Cincinnati visits the No. 18 Houston Cougars after David Dejulius scored 22 points in Cincinnati’s 74-63 victory over the East Carolina Pirates.

The Cougars are 16-1 in home games. Houston scores 73.5 points and has outscored opponents by 16.3 points per game.

The Bearcats are 7-11 in conference games. Cincinnati is seventh in the AAC with 12.8 assists per game led by Mika Adams-Woods averaging 3.0.

The teams meet for the fourth time this season. Houston won 71-53 in the last matchup on March 2. Fabian White Jr. led Houston with 28 points, and Mike Saunders Jr. led Cincinnati with 14 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jamal Shead is averaging 9.4 points, six assists and 1.7 steals for the Cougars. Marcus Sasser is averaging 17.7 points and 2.1 steals over the past 10 games for Houston.

Jeremiah Davenport is averaging 13.4 points and 5.5 rebounds for the Bearcats. Dejulius is averaging 11.0 points over the last 10 games for Cincinnati.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 7-3, averaging 72.3 points, 34.1 rebounds, 17.9 assists, 9.8 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.3 points per game.

Bearcats: 3-7, averaging 64.8 points, 31.8 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 39.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.