No. 17 UCLA hosts No. 16 USC following Jaquez’s 30-point game

USC Trojans (25-5, 14-5 Pac-12) at UCLA Bruins (23-6, 14-5 Pac-12) Los Angeles; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No.…

USC Trojans (25-5, 14-5 Pac-12) at UCLA Bruins (23-6, 14-5 Pac-12)

Los Angeles; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 17 UCLA takes on the No. 16 USC Trojans after Jaime Jaquez Jr. scored 30 points in UCLA’s 77-66 victory over the Washington Huskies.

The Bruins have gone 13-1 in home games. UCLA ranks sixth in the Pac-12 in rebounding averaging 33.3 rebounds. Myles Johnson leads the Bruins with 5.9 boards.

The Trojans have gone 14-5 against Pac-12 opponents. USC is 6-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The teams square off for the second time this season in Pac-12 play. USC won the last matchup 67-64 on Feb. 13. Drew Peterson scored 27 points to help lead the Trojans to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Johnny Juzang is scoring 17.0 points per game and averaging 4.7 rebounds for the Bruins. Jaquez is averaging 8.3 points and 3.5 rebounds over the last 10 games for UCLA.

Boogie Ellis is shooting 36.0% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Trojans, while averaging 12.2 points. Peterson is averaging 8.8 points over the past 10 games for USC.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 6-4, averaging 76.8 points, 33.1 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.9 points per game.

Trojans: 8-2, averaging 79.9 points, 38.5 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.