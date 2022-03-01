CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Frederick lifts mask mandate | COVID cases, deaths fall globally | Study: Booster helps protect kids against omicron | Free child-size KN95 masks | Latest COVID-19 cases
No. 16 USC plays No. 2 Arizona following Peterson’s 20-point showing

The Associated Press

March 1, 2022, 5:02 PM

Arizona Wildcats (25-3, 15-2 Pac-12) at USC Trojans (25-4, 14-4 Pac-12)

Los Angeles; Tuesday, 11 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: USC -4.5; over/under is 150.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 16 USC hosts the No. 2 Arizona Wildcats after Drew Peterson scored 20 points in USC’s 70-69 win against the Oregon Ducks.

The Trojans are 13-2 in home games. USC is third in the Pac-12 scoring 73.5 points while shooting 45.6% from the field.

The Wildcats have gone 15-2 against Pac-12 opponents. Arizona is the Pac-12 leader with 40.1 rebounds per game led by Christian Koloko averaging 7.3.

The teams square off for the second time this season in Pac-12 play. Arizona won the last matchup 72-63 on Feb. 5. Azuolas Tubelis scored 18 points to help lead the Wildcats to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaiah Mobley is shooting 45.6% and averaging 14.6 points for the Trojans. Boogie Ellis is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for USC.

Bennedict Mathurin is averaging 17.1 points and 5.7 rebounds for the Wildcats. Tubelis is averaging 11.1 points over the last 10 games for Arizona.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trojans: 8-2, averaging 80.4 points, 37.6 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 8.9 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.2 points per game.

Wildcats: 9-1, averaging 81.5 points, 35.8 rebounds, 19.7 assists, 4.6 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 49.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

