No. 14 Texas Tech hosts Oklahoma, seeks 25th victory this season

The Associated Press

March 11, 2022, 2:42 AM

Oklahoma Sooners (18-14, 7-11 Big 12) vs. Texas Tech Red Raiders (24-8, 12-6 Big 12)

Kansas City, Missouri; Friday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 14 Texas Tech will try to earn its 25th victory of the season when the Red Raiders play the Oklahoma Sooners.

The Red Raiders are 18-0 in home games. Texas Tech ranks eighth in the Big 12 shooting 31.5% from deep, led by Bryson Williams shooting 42.1% from 3-point range.

The Sooners are 7-11 in Big 12 play. Oklahoma is 2-5 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The teams meet for the third time this season. Texas Tech won 66-42 in the last matchup on Feb. 23. Davion Warren led Texas Tech with 16 points, and Jalen Hill led Oklahoma with eight points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Williams is scoring 13.8 points per game with 4.3 rebounds and 1.0 assist for the Red Raiders. Terrence Shannon Jr. is averaging 6.7 points and 2.2 rebounds while shooting 45.2% over the past 10 games for Texas Tech.

Hill is averaging 8.9 points and 5.9 rebounds for the Sooners. Umoja Gibson is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Oklahoma.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Raiders: 7-3, averaging 65.4 points, 34.2 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 8.6 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.2 points per game.

Sooners: 5-5, averaging 73.2 points, 32.4 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 6.1 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 51.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.3 points.

