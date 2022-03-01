No. 10 Wisconsin hosts No. 8 Purdue after Edey’s 25-point showing

Purdue Boilermakers (24-5, 13-5 Big Ten) at Wisconsin Badgers (23-5, 14-4 Big Ten) Madison, Wisconsin; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Purdue Boilermakers (24-5, 13-5 Big Ten) at Wisconsin Badgers (23-5, 14-4 Big Ten)

Madison, Wisconsin; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wisconsin -2.5; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 8 Purdue visits the No. 10 Wisconsin Badgers after Zach Edey scored 25 points in Purdue’s 68-65 loss to the Michigan State Spartans.

The Badgers have gone 11-3 in home games. Wisconsin scores 70.9 points while outscoring opponents by 4.7 points per game.

The Boilermakers are 13-5 against Big Ten opponents. Purdue is 2-3 in one-possession games.

The teams square off for the second time in conference play this season. Wisconsin won the last matchup 74-69 on Jan. 4. Jonathan Davis scored 37 points points to help lead the Badgers to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Davis is averaging 20.5 points and 8.3 rebounds for the Badgers. Brad Davison is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Wisconsin.

Sasha Stefanovic is averaging 11.2 points and 3.4 assists for the Boilermakers. Jaden Ivey is averaging 12.3 points and 3.0 rebounds while shooting 43.7% over the past 10 games for Purdue.

LAST 10 GAMES: Badgers: 8-2, averaging 70.7 points, 31.9 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.2 points per game.

Boilermakers: 8-2, averaging 71.9 points, 29.2 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 3.1 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 49.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

