Newton leads East Carolina against Wichita State after 27-point game

East Carolina Pirates (15-13, 6-10 AAC) at Wichita State Shockers (14-12, 5-9 AAC) Wichita, Kansas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

East Carolina Pirates (15-13, 6-10 AAC) at Wichita State Shockers (14-12, 5-9 AAC)

Wichita, Kansas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: East Carolina plays the Wichita State Shockers after Tristen Newton scored 27 points in East Carolina’s 64-59 win over the Tulsa Golden Hurricane.

The Shockers have gone 10-6 in home games. Wichita State ranks eighth in the AAC with 12.0 assists per game led by Craig Porter Jr. averaging 3.6.

The Pirates have gone 6-10 against AAC opponents. East Carolina allows 70.9 points to opponents and has been outscored by 1.7 points per game.

The Shockers and Pirates square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyson Etienne is scoring 15.0 points per game and averaging 2.8 rebounds for the Shockers. Ricky Council IV is averaging nine points and 3.1 rebounds over the last 10 games for Wichita State.

Vance Jackson averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Pirates, scoring 13.1 points while shooting 41.3% from beyond the arc. Newton is shooting 38.1% and averaging 11.3 points over the past 10 games for East Carolina.

LAST 10 GAMES: Shockers: 5-5, averaging 68.3 points, 34.8 rebounds, 9.7 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 39.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points per game.

Pirates: 4-6, averaging 64.7 points, 28.2 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 39.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.